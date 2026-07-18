Former Barracuda Goaltender Signs in Germany

Former San Jose Barracuda goaltender Jakub Skarek is heading back overseas for the 2026-27 season. The Straubing Tigers of the German DEL announced earlier this week that they had reached an agreement with the 26-year-old netminder.
“Jakub is a tall, athletic goaltender with a strong competitive spirit," Tigers Sporting Director Jason Dunham said in a press release. "Despite being only 26 years old, he already brings a wealth of experience from the AHL and has also shown in the NHL that he can compete at the highest level. He fits the profile we were looking for in this position very well and will add extra quality and stability to our goaltending team.”
Skarek spent one season in the San Jose Sharks organization, appearing in 20 games for the Barracuda after numerous years with the New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders. During his time with the Barracuda, Skarek registered a 12-7-0 record, a 3.12 goals against average, and an .888 save percentage.