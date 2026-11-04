Former Jr. Shark Becoming the Sharks' Biggest Antagonist

When the San Jose Sharks hosted the Calgary Flames on Monday night, the SAP Center was treated to the latest performance of the Dustin Wolf Show.
Wolf, a native of Gilroy, California, grew up in the San Jose Jr. Sharks program as did his main batterymate in Calgary, Devin Cooley. Even now, San Jose seems to be a special place to Wolf, as regardless of his performance in any other building, he always finds a way to beat his hometown team.
With his 26-save near-shutout against the Sharks last night, Wolf improved his season record to 3-4-0. His overall record against the team in teal though, improved to 11-2-0. As a result, Wolf currently holds the second-highest win percentage (with a minimum of 10 games played) against the Sharks in NHL history trailing only fellow Californian and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (13-1-0).
Assuming Demko's health allows him to play against the Sharks this season and be picks up another loss, a couple more wins for Wolf could actually see him surpass the 30-year-old. Demko's only loss to the Sharks came in his most recent start against them, when the Canucks lost 6-3 last December, ending his 13 game unbeaten streak.
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Coming home always has a special feeling, and for Dustin Wolf, it must be even sweeter considering he leaves with a win against his hometown team more often than not.