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Former San Jose Sharks Defenseman Retires After 12 Seasons

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Former San Jose Sharks defenseman John Klingberg has officially announced his retirement from professional hockey after 700 NHL games.

Klingberg, who rose to prominence as a member of the Dallas Stars in the mid-2010s, was one of the league's top offensive defensemen during his prime, which was unfortunately shortened by injuries. 

“Bottom line is my body doesn’t allow me to do it anymore, and I’ve been trying everything to get it to a point where I can be the best version of myself, but I haven’t seen any positive feedback of my body wanting me to do it anymore," Klingberg told The Athletic's Eric Stephens. “When I had my last surgery, when I re-did my entire hips, (my doctor) said when they opened me up — he’s had like 5,000-plus surgeries — he said this is some of the worst hips I’ve ever seen, and you’re only 30 years old,”

Although he was a shadow of his former self after leaving the Stars organization, Klingberg leaves behind a strong legacy in Dallas. All things considered, at least in the offensive zone as his defensive play was difficult to watch at times, Klingberg had a respectable final chapter in San Jose as well. 27 points in 56 games is certainly no small feat for an offensive defenseman, even in this day-and-age. 

Klingberg, 34, ends his NHL career with 700 games played, 92 goals, and 351 assists. According to Stephens, Klingberg is planning on returning to Sweden where he will become a broadcaster covering the Swedish Hockey League, NHL, and international play.

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