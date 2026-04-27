Former Shark Check-In: Cody Ceci's Season Comes to an End

Another former member of the San Jose Sharks has seen their season come to a close in unceremonious fashion. Cody Ceci and the Los Angeles Kings were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, as the Colorado Avalanche swept their first round matchup.
Ceci, who signed a four-year contract with the Kings over the summer, failed to record a point in the playoffs and was a -2.
Ceci was a member of the Sharks for just over half of a season, as he was traded to the Bay Area during the summer of 2024. The Sharks acquired him and a third-round pick for defenseman Ty Emberson. In 54 games for the Sharks, Ceci scored four goals and 15 points while being a -9.
The Sharks then flipped Ceci to the Dallas Stars, alongside Mikael Granlund, ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline, with San Jose getting draft picks in return.
Ceci will be a part of the Kings' blueline for the foreseeable future, as a result, the Sharks will see him quite a bit over the next few years as both teams will battle for a spot in the playoffs, much like this season.