Former Shark Check-In: Reimer, Zetterlund Eliminated From Playoffs by Carolina
The first domino to fall in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs was the Ottawa Senators, as they were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. Among the players eliminated were two former members of the San Jose Sharks, Fabian Zetterlund and James Reimer.
Zetterlund just finished his first full season in Ottawa after being dealt in a surprise move at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The Sharks got Zack Ostapchuk in return for the Swedish winger, and they've been happy with his production, but Zetterlund had a respectable season in his own right.
In 82 games for the Senators, Zetterlund scored 17 goals and had 33 total points. With that being said, in his 10 playoff games with the Senators, both this season and last, he has failed to record a point.
Reimer on the other hand joined the Senators in January and took over the backup role from Leevi Merilainen. He didn't play in the postseason.
Reimer last played for the Sharks during the 2022-23 season, but had two separate stints with the team in teal.
Another former Shark, Cody Ceci, could face elimination tomorrow, as the Los Angeles Kings could potentially be swept by the Colorado Avalanche.