Former Sharks Captain Joins Nashville Predators' Front Office

After a season outside of an NHL front office, former San Jose Sharks defenseman and Hockey Hall of Famer Rob Blake has joined the Nashville Predators organization.
Blake, who is mainly remembered for his 28 total years as a player and an executive for the Los Angeles Kings, was announced as the Predators' Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations on Friday. Blake joins the Predators' newly appointed General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, Chris MacFarland who spent the last four season as the General Manager of the Colorado Avalanche under Joe Sakic.
Blake previously served as the VP of Hockey Operations and the General Manger of the Los Angeles Kings after originally joining the organization as a Director of Player Personnel for the 2011-12 season. He parted ways with the Kings following the 2024-25 season and was replaced by Ken Holland.
As a player, Blake was a long-time captain for the Kings, but he ended his career as the captain of the Sharks. He spent two seasons in teal, appearing in 143 games and picking up 75 points. He then retired following the 2009-10 season.