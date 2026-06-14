Former Sharks Captain's Son Drafted by the Kitchener Rangers

"He can hang onto pucks for an extra second when necessary or one-touch it along to the correct read. There’s timing, puck support, route running, and all the signs of a calculated player for his age," Elite Prospects scout Whittaker Heart said of Pavelski back in November. "The biggest concern with him will be the skating and his feet. At this age, I’d put a lot more stock in the mental attributes and expect the physical development to come along. Pavelski is a strong junior and NCAA prospect."