Former Sharks Coaches Battling on All-Time Wins Leaderboard

Two former San Jose Sharks head coaches are going back-and-forth for 16th place in the NHL's all-time wins leaderboard.
With the Sharks' loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, Todd McLellan, who coached the team in teal from 2008 to 2015, surpassed his replacement in San Jose, Peter DeBoer, who coached the Sharks 2015 to 2020, for 16th place with 668 career wins in the NHL.
Both men originally got their first head coaching job ahead of the 2008-09 season, McLellan with the Sharks and DeBoer with the Florida Panthers where he stayed for three seasons.
McLellan picked up a total of 311 wins during his time in the Bay Area, while DeBoer had just 198 wins with the Sharks. Notably though, DeBoer had more playoff success with the Sharks, winning 32 postseason games compared to McLellan's 30.
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At this point, it seems like neither coach is anywhere near ready to call it quits. As a result, it's just a matter of how long they'll continue to battle it out and how high they'll climb on the leaderboard. Both are currently chasing legendary, yet controversial, coach Mike Keenan who had 672 wins during his time in the NHL.