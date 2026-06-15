Former Sharks Come Up Short in Bid For Stanley Cup

For the second time in their careers, former San Jose Sharks forwards Tomas Hertl and Joel Ward were defeated in the Stanley Cup Final while members of the same organization.
The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated 3-0 on home ice by the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night, which clinched the Hurricanes their second-ever Stanley Cup, winning the series 4-2.
Hertl gave everything he had in a bid to finally win the trophy that has eluded him throughout his entire career, but it wasn't enough. He scored two goals, including the game-winner in Game 1, and totaled four points in the six-game series against Carolina.
Meanwhile, Ward was doing the same behind the bench, serving as one of John Tortorella's assistant coaches.
Both players were members of the 2015-16 Sharks team that made it to the Stanley Cup Final, only to be defeated by Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sharks alumnus Adin Hill was also on the Golden Knights roster, but was sitting on the sideline as Tortorella stuck with Carter Hart despite his massive struggles during the series. Unlike the other two though, Hill has already won a Stanley Cup, getting to lift the trophy following the 2022-23 season when he went on a tremendous run during the playoffs.
Both Hertl and Ward will have to wait at least another season to lift the Cup. Hertl is running out of time to do so during his playing career, but Ward is just starting out as a coach, so he has plenty of time.