Former Sharks D Brent Burns Signs Extension With Avalanche

Over the weekend, there was a bunch of news dropping at once as the NHL Draft approached. One piece of news that many have slipped under the radar for many, was former San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns signing a new one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche.
Burns, 41, was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but he was able to reach an agreement with Joe Sakic, the Avalanche's president of hockey operations and general manager.
Much like his previous deal with Colorado, Burns' new contract has a low salary but carries a multitude of performance bonuses which are based on his ice time.
According to PuckPedia, Burns' new deal comes with a base salary of $850,000. If he plays 10 games, he receives a $1.15 million bonus and an additional $250,000 for 55, 60, 65, and 70 games played if he's averaged 23 or more minutes per night.
Burns hopes that the 2026-27 season will be the campaign that finally allows him to lift the Stanley Cup, an honor that has eluded him to this point in his career, and there aren't many destinations that would've given him a better chance to do so than Colorado.