Former Sharks Defenseman Linked To Dynamo Moskva

Another former member of the San Jose Sharks organization could be heading overseas.
Defenseman Calen Addison spent part of one season in the Bay Area, playing in 60 games for the Sharks and now he could be going to the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.
Mike Grier brought Addison into the mix early in the 2023-24 season in an attempt to get more offense from the Sharks' defense, and while he did do that to an extent, there were some glaring holes in his game that ultimately resulted in the Sharks opting not to submit a qualifying offer in order to retain his rights at the end of the season.
Considering the Sharks only gave up a fifth round draft pick and Adam Raska, who has also gone overseas to continue his career at this stage, there was very little lasting impact to making the trade with the Minnesota Wild.
During his 60 games wearing teal, Addison scored a single goal and registered 12 points. Since leaving the Sharks, he's been a journeyman at the American Hockey League level and has played for three teams in two seasons.
Reports from Russia's Sport-Express state that Dynamo Moskva has shown interest in signing the 26-year-old defenseman, but nothing is official at this point in time. Over the course of his NHL career, Addison scored six goals and tallied a total of 50 points in 152 games spread across four seasons.
If Addison signs with Dynamo, he will join current Sharks prospect Yegor Rimashevsky who the organization drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft.