Former Sharks Defenseman Makes Acting Debut as Stunt Double in "Off Campus"

It's been a wild 12 months for former San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Iorio.
This time last year, the then 22-year-old was preparing to try to earn himself a job in the NHL with the Washington Capitals as training camp approached. Then, he found himself on his way to San Jose after the Sharks claimed him off of waivers in October. Then, once again, he was claimed off of waivers in January, this time by the New York Rangers. Finally, he also made his acting debut, serving as a stunt double in the new Amazon Prime series "Off Campus" which was released on Wednesday.
"Off Campus" is a romance series based on a book series by Canadian author Elle Kennedy. Iorio served as the stunt double for one of the main characters, Garrett Graham, who was played by Belmont Cameli of "Saved by the Bell (2020)" fame.
According to the New York Post, Iorio filmed his portion of scenes last summer in his home province of British Columbia before he joined the Sharks organization.
“I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into,” Iorio told NY Post reporter Mollie Walker. “I’ve gotten to know all the actors really well. They’re all fantastic. It was a great experience. It was really cool. It was a ton of fun."
Iorio played just 21 games with the San Jose Sharks last season, recording three assists and finishing his stint in teal with a -4.
All eight episodes of Off Campus's first season are now streaming on Amazon Prime and it has already been renewed for a second season, it's unknown if Iorio will continue to help out as a stunt double moving forward though.