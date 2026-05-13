Former Sharks Defenseman Makes Acting Debut as Stunt Double in "Off Campus"

This time last year, the then 22-year-old was preparing to try to earn himself a job in the NHL with the Washington Capitals as training camp approached. Then, he found himself on his way to San Jose after the Sharks claimed him off of waivers in October. Then, once again, he was claimed off of waivers in January, this time by the New York Rangers. Finally, he also made his acting debut, serving as a stunt double in the new Amazon Prime series "Off Campus" which was released on Wednesday.