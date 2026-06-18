Former Sharks Defenseman Markus Nutivaara Signs in Liiga

Nutivaara's time in San Jose is easy to forget, considering he never played a regular season game for the Sharks. He signed a one-year contract with the team ahead of the 2022-23 season after missing the majority of the prior season due to injury. He suffered a major hip injury during his time with the Florida Panthers, and the Sharks hoped he'd be healthy enough to return at some point and he did play a couple of preseason games, but he was never able to play another regular season game.