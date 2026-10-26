Former Sharks Defenseman Placed on Waivers by Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks have placed former San Jose Sharks defenseman Jack Thompson on waivers with the intent of reassigning him to their AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.
Thompson, a former Tampa Bay Lightning third-round selection in 2020, was originally acquired by the Sharks as a part of the trade that sent Anthony Duclair to Tampa back in 2024. During his time in teal, the now 24-year-old defenseman played 33 games at the NHL level while spending the rest of his stint in the Bay Area with the San Jose Barracuda.
During his time with the Sharks, Thompson had 10 points (four goals and six assists). Meanwhile, he played 85 games with the Barracuda and registered a total of 35 points in 85 games.
Eventually, the Sharks opted to trade Thompson in a one-for-one deal that saw Jett Woo coming to the Bay Area in an attempt to bolster the Barracuda's blue line with a veteran presence.
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Thompson, who has spent the entirety of his time in the Canucks organization in the NHL, missed training camp and the start of the 2026-27 season due to an injury. Now that he's ready to go, the Canucks are sending him back to Abbotsford, assuming he's able to clear waivers.