Former Sharks Defenseman Released by Czech Team

After two seasons and a Czech Extraliga Championship with HC Kometa Brno, former San Jose Sharks defenseman Brandon Davidson will be looking for a new home for the 2026-27 season.
"We thank Brandon for everything he has done for Kometa," HC Kometa Brno Sports Manager Tomas Vincour said in a press release. "The reason why our paths are now diverging is the overpressure in the defensive ranks and the decision to give more space to our younger players. It is definitely not an easy farewell for us, but considering the breadth of the squad, its reduction was inevitable. We wish Brandon good luck and success in his future hockey journey,"
"I will never forget the time I spent at Kometa," Davidson himself said in the same release. "The championship title, the energy and the atmosphere around the club in the last two years changed my life. I would like to thank the fans for the support I have always felt here. I appreciate it very much. I am proud to have been part of such a first-class organization. My thanks go to the entire Kometa team, led by Libor Zábranský, for everything they have done for me."
Davidson didn't play at all during the 2025-26 season due to injury, leaving the 35-year-old defenseman's future somewhat up in the air moving forward.
Davidson played for the Sharks during the 2019-20 season, when he appeared in five games for the team in teal after being acquired for future considerations. The defenseman also had stops with the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres.