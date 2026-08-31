Former Sharks Defenseman Released by Czech Team

"I will never forget the time I spent at Kometa," Davidson himself said in the same release. "The championship title, the energy and the atmosphere around the club in the last two years changed my life. I would like to thank the fans for the support I have always felt here. I appreciate it very much. I am proud to have been part of such a first-class organization. My thanks go to the entire Kometa team, led by Libor Zábranský, for everything they have done for me."