Former Sharks Defenseman Signs Extension With Capitals

Earlier this week, the Washington Capitals announced that they have signed former San Jose Sharks defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension. Liljegren's new contract carries an average annual value of $3.25 million, which is a $250,000 raise from his prior contract.
Liljegren's time in San Jose began when he was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs, who selected him in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, in exchange for Matt Benning and two draft picks in October 2024.
Across two partial seasons in San Jose, Liljegren appeared in 110 games for the Sharks. During that time, he scored seven goals and registered a total of 28 points while being a -32.
The Sharks then traded Liljegren to the Capitals ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline this spring, receiving a fourth round draft pick in return for the 27-year-old defenseman.
After being traded to Washington, the Kristianstad, Sweden native played in just four games for the Capitals often serving as a spare player in case of injury. Moving forward, he is expected to play a much more important role for the Capitals though. At this time, Liljegren is one of just three NHL-caliber right-handed defensemen under contract with the Capitals for next season, with Matt Roy and Dylan McIlrath being the others.