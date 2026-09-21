Former Sharks Defenseman Waived by Blackhawks

The eighth-overall selection in the 2012 NHL Draft, there were once high hopes for Pouliot to be a game-changer at the NHL level. By the time he joined the Sharks organization for the 2022-23 season, those hopes had all been dashed and he had been solidified as a regular in the AHL and as a depth defenseman at the NHL level. He spent just one season in the Sharks organization, appearing in eight NHL games and registering two assists. He also played 37 games at the AHL level, recording 25 points from the blue line.