Former Sharks Draft Pick Commits to Clarkson University

When the Sharks selected Gaudreau, he seemed like he had the potential to become their goaltender of the future according to Donesh Mazloum of Dobber Prospects. "Gaudreau remains one of the better goaltending prospects on the planet and took a nice development step forward after missing all of last season due to the pandemic," Mazloum wrote in June 2022. "While he is still far away from NHL games, he has the potential to be the Sharks starting goalie of the future."