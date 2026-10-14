Former Sharks Draft Pick Scratched in Possible Final Trip to SAP Center

When the Boston Bruins visited the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, one familiar name was a healthy scratch. Sean Kuraly, who the Sharks drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 Draft, was on the sidelines for possibly his final appearance at the SAP Center.
Kuraly, 33, has reportedly been considering retirement at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season and given his lack of playing time with the Bruins this season, it's not a major surprise despite his relatively young age. Earlier this month, my colleague Jason Newland of The Hockey News Columbus reported the following:
Kuraly never signed with the Sharks after being drafted and was ultimately moved to the Boston Bruins. After a stint with his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets, he returned to the Bruins for the 2025-26 season on a two-year contract. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but as Newland reported, he's expected to retire when that day comes around.
A lot could change and we may see Kuraly at the SAP Center again sometime in the future, but it doesn't seem like that will be the case.