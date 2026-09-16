Former Sharks Enforcer Announces Retirement

San Jose Sharks fans, and players for that matter, have had different opinions on Ryan Reaves during his time in the NHL but it's now been confirmed that his last NHL season was spent with the team in teal. On Wednesday, the veteran winger took to social media to officially announce his retirement.
For many years, Sharks fans hated Reaves due to his time with the Vegas Golden Knights, but it didn't take long for the public opinion to change once he arrived in the Bay Area. His personality off the ice quickly turned him into a fan favorite, even with some of those who weren't happy with his on ice contributions.
Now 39 years old, Reaves started his career with the St. Louis Blues organization after they drafted him 156th overall in 2005. Roughly five years later, he made his NHL debut and remained in St. Louis through the 2016-17 season. He then had stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the aforementioned Golden Knights, the New York Rangers, the Minnesota Wild, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and eventually, the Sharks.
Reaves finishes his career with 962 games played, 66 goals, 74 assists, and 1,137 penalty minutes.