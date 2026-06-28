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Former Sharks F Alexander Barabanov Reportedly on the Move

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William Espy
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Another former San Jose Sharks forward is reportedly on the move in Russia, as Russian media outlet Sport-Express stated that Alexander Barabanov is going to join Avtomoblist Yekterinberg for the 2026-27 season with a salary of 124 million rubles ($1.57 million) for an unknown length of time.

Barabanov returned to the Russian Kontinental Hockey League after departing the Sharks organization at the end of the 2023-24 season. He signed a two-year contract with Ak Bars Kazan and helped them go far in the playoffs both years, but they were unable to win a Gagarin Cup. 

Avtomoblist has lost in the Eastern Conference Quarter Final each of the last two seasons, and they're hoping that Barabanov and their other numerous additions will help push them over the hump.

Since returning to Russia, Barabanov has played in 131 games, scoring 46 goals and 109 total points with Ak Bars. 

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