Former Sharks Fan Favorite Hits Major Milestone

Assuming Burns stays healthy for the entirety of the 2026-27 season, he could easily enter the top-10 for games played by the end of the campaign. He's also currently chasing the NHL's record for the longest iron-man streak in league history, as he's played in 1,027 straight games. Phil Kessel holds the current record, as he played in 1,064 straight games before his career came to an end. Burns will break the record, assuming he stays in the lineup, on February 15, when the Colorado Avalanche play the Columbus Blue Jackets.