Former Sharks Fan Favorite Hits Major Milestone

Former long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns is continuing to make history at the age of 41. On Saturday night, he became just the 14th player in NHL history to surpass the 1,600 games played threshold and the third player who spent time with the Sharks to do so.
Burns joins the NHL's all-time games played leader Patrick Marleau and long-time teammate Joe Thornton as the three Sharks alumni to surpass 1,600 games. Thornton is the only player of the three to do so while a member of the Sharks organization though.
Assuming Burns stays healthy for the entirety of the 2026-27 season, he could easily enter the top-10 for games played by the end of the campaign. He's also currently chasing the NHL's record for the longest iron-man streak in league history, as he's played in 1,027 straight games. Phil Kessel holds the current record, as he played in 1,064 straight games before his career came to an end. Burns will break the record, assuming he stays in the lineup, on February 15, when the Colorado Avalanche play the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Burns spent 11 seasons with the San Jose Sharks after initially being acquired from the Minnesota Wild in 2011.