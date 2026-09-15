Former Sharks Fan Favorite Nearing NHL History and Other Major Milestones

Only 13 players in the history of the NHL have played in 1,600 or more games throughout their career. It's a difficult feat, considering that it takes nearly 20 seasons without suffering any injuries to achieve. Now, Burns is on the cusp of becoming the 14th, as he sits with 1,579 career games played but he does have some competition for that spot. Alexander Ovechkin is right behind him and both will likely hit that threshold this season, it's just a matter of who does it first. Given Burns' ironman streak, it'll be difficult for Ovechkin to pass him.