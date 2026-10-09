Former Sharks Fan Favorite Suffers Injury in Fourth Game With Senators

Less than eight minutes into the Senators' game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Eklund went into the corner with Flyers defenseman Simon Benoit. Benoit threw a hit on the Swedish winger, which seemed fairly routine, except Eklund's knee appeared to slam into the boards at an awkward angle. As a result, he went down in considerable pain. He immediately exited the game and seemed unable to put any pressure on his knee.