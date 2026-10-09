Logo
San Jose SharksSan Jose Sharks

Former Sharks Fan Favorite Suffers Injury in Fourth Game With Senators

WilliamEspy@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
William Espy
Partner
Oct 9, 2026 12:51 AM
More Videos

Former San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund seemed to be getting comfortable with the Ottawa Senators, scoring a goal and an assist in his last outing against the Detroit Red Wings, his first points representing Canada's capital city. Now, it seems likely that he's going to miss quite a bit of time. 

Less than eight minutes into the Senators' game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Eklund went into the corner with Flyers defenseman Simon Benoit. Benoit threw a hit on the Swedish winger, which seemed fairly routine, except Eklund's knee appeared to slam into the boards at an awkward angle. As a result, he went down in considerable pain. He immediately exited the game and seemed unable to put any pressure on his knee.

During the second period, the Senators announced that the 23-year-old winger will not return against the Flyers:

At this time, there is no further update on Eklund. Unfortunately, Eklund has been the victim of a fluke injury before as he was infamously cut by Filip Hronek's skate during a warm-up game for the IIHF World Championship in 2025. It seems that the young winger can't catch a break, as he picks up another injury on a routine play.

Related stories

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy