Former Sharks Forward and Olympian Still Looking for a New Home

As we're heading into September, former San Jose Sharks forward Pavol Regenda has yet to find a new home for the 2026-27 season.
Regenda, 26, has established himself as a fringe player and often bounced around between the NHL and American Hockey League in recent seasons.
The Sharks acquired Regenda from the Anaheim Ducks in the middle of the 2024-25 season and he immediately reported to his AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, for the remainder of the season.
Then, in the 2025-26 season, Regenda got an NHL opportunity with the Sharks and took advantage of it to some extent. In 24 games, he scored nine goals and added a single assist for a total of 10 points, but failed to impress head coach Ryan Warsofsky enough to earn a full-time role on the team.
Heading into the offseason, it seemed that some team around the league would add Regenda as either a depth player or fourth-line option, but instead he's still waiting for a contract as training camps rapidly approach. At this stage, his best option to find a new team will likely be through a tryout.