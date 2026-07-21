Former Sharks Forward, Barracuda Captain Announces Retirement

Former San Jose Sharks forward Andrew Agozzino has announced his retirement from professional hockey.
On Tuesday morning, Agozzino posted a short, but clear goodbye to hockey on Instagram.
Agozzino was a mainstay in the American Hockey League for the majority of his career. While he did play a few NHL games, including four for the Sharks during the 2022-23 season, he’ll mainly be remembered for his contributions in the AHL.
That same season, Agozzino served as the captain of the Sharks’ AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. As it turns out, that would be the only time he wore the “C” at a professional level.
Across 15 seasons, Agozzino appeared in 847 games at the AHL level with a multitude of different teams. During that time, he scored 284 goals and 662 points. He also played in 53 NHL games, registering 12 points.
Agozzino was originally planning on continuing his career overseas, signing in the Swiss National League, but opted to retire for unknown reasons.