Former Sharks Forward Could Be on the Move in Russia

Former San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc could be on the move once again following his rookie season in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League with the Shanghai Dragons.
Local media in Ufa, Russia is reporting that Labanc Salavat Yulaev Ufa have significant interest in the 30-year-old forward and he could be making a move to western Russia.
In his first season in the KHL, Labanc finished third on the Dragons in points with 34 in 54 games, while also finishing a team-worst -24. Labanc was outscored by another former Shark, Nick Merkley who had 45 points in 68 games, and Borna Rendulic who had 44 points in 62 games.
Labanc was also named to the KHL All-Star game in his first year in the league.
As a team, the Dragons finished in ninth place in the Western Conference with 54 points, missing out on a playoff spot by 25 points. Ufa, on the other hand, finished fifth in the Eastern Conference but was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by Lokotiv Yaroslavl.