Former Sharks Forward Earns Contract Extension in Tampa Bay

Former San Jose Sharks forward Scott Sabourin is staying in Tampa Bay for at least one more season.
Earlier this week, Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois announced that the team had reached an agreement with Sabourin on a one-year, two-way contract extension.
Sabourin previously spent two seasons as a member of the San Jose Sharks organization, signing with the team during the summer of 2023 and departing as a free agent during the summer of 2025. The gritty winger appeared in just four games at the NHL level for the Sharks, failing to record a point and picking up nine penalty minutes during that span.
The majority of his time in the Sharks organization was spent with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. With the Barracuda, he played 127 games, scoring 28 goals and 52 points while racking up a whopping 303 penalty minutes.
In his first season with the Lightning, the 33-year-old earned an opportunity to fill in at the NHL level when the team was struck by the injury bug. In 26 games for the Bolts, he scored a goal and had four assists along with his 89 penalty minutes. He also played 24 games for their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.
Sabourin earned a bit of a pay raise with his new contract, as his NHL salary increased from $775k to $850k for the 2026-27 season. He'll once again be a pending unrestricted free agent next summer.