Former Sharks Forward Finally Finds a Home for the 2026-27 Season

After multiple months of speculation and reports out of Russia linking him to a return to the Kontinental Hockey League, it appears former San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc will be departing the KHL after just a single season.
After leaving North America to play for the Shanghai Dragons during the 2025-26 campaign, Labanc was able to rejuvenate his career overseas. He scored 15 goals and 34 points in 55 games for the Dragons, earning a spot in the KHL All-Star Game in the process.
There was belief at one point that Labanc would sign with Salavat Yulaev Ufa early in the offseason, then it was reported by Russian media that he was nearing a deal with Ak Bars Kazan, but neither move came to fruition. Now, Labanc has officially signed a one-year deal with the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in the Swiss National League.
During his time in teal, Labanc played 478 games. He scored 82 goals and 225 points as a member of the San Jose Sharks before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets for a single season.