Former Sharks Forward Finally Finds a Home Overseas

It appears that the San Jose Sharks terminating the contract of forward Jeff Skinner back in February may have marked the end of his NHL career.
On Friday morning, EHC Biel-Bienne of the Swiss National League announced that Skinner had signed with the team for the 2026-27 season. He'll join former Sharks prospect Harri Sateri on Biel-Bienne's roster.
Skinner, 34, could've signed a deal with another team in the NHL after the termination of his contract with the Sharks, but instead, he sat on the free agent list. Then, free agency came and went as Skinner was passed over once again.
The veteran forward signed a one-year deal with the Sharks last summer, looking to bounce back from a disappointing stint with the Edmonton Oilers. That plan never came to fruition, as he played in just 32 games with the Sharks. During that time, he scored just 13 points (six goals and seven assists).
If this truly is the end of Skinner's NHL career, he does leave an impressive footprint on the league. Over the course of 16 seasons, he played in 1,110 games and tallied a total of 712 points (379 goals and 333 assists).