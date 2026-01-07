Former Sharks Forward Has Monster Game

The New York Islanders defeated the New Jersey Devils by a 9-0 final score on Jan. 6. Former San Jose Sharks forward Anthony Duclair played a significant role in the Islanders' blowout win, as he had a huge game for the Metropolitan Division club.

Duclair impressed in a big way against the Devils, as he recorded three goals, five points, and a plus-6 rating in the contest. With numbers like these, there is no question that Duclair was simply fantastic for the Islanders in this contest.

With this huge game for the Islanders, Duclair now has seven goals, 11 assists, 18 points, and a plus-5 rating in 40 games this season. This is after he had seven goals and 11 points in 44 games for the Islanders during the 2024-25 season.

Duclair will now be looking to stay hot for the Islanders after this fantastic performance. If he does, it would be good news for an Islanders club that is looking to get back into the playoffs.

Duclair played in 56 games during the 2023-24 season with the Sharks, where he recorded 16 goals, 11 assists, and 27 points. Overall, he proved to be a solid pickup for the Sharks, but his time with the organization was short-lived. This is because he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of the 2024 NHL trade deadline.