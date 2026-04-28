Former Sharks Forward Joins National Team Ahead of World Championship

The San Jose Sharks have another alumnus heading to the IIHF World Championships next month.
The Latvian Ice Hockey Federation announced on Tuesday morning that forward Rudolfs Balcers has joined the national team ahead of the World Championships in May.
Balcers spent parts of three professional seasons in the Sharks organization after they drafted him in the fifth-round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He debuted with the San Jose Barracuda during the 2016-17 season, recording 48 points in 67 games.
After being sent to the Ottawa Senators as a part of the Erik Karlsson trade in September 2018, he rejoined the Sharks when they claimed him off waivers just over two years later. In 102 games with the Sharks, Balcers scored 19 goals and 40 points before departing the organization, once again, at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Balcers has been a mainstay for Team Latvia over the past decade, whether it be at the World Championship or the Olympic Games. He's played 50 games for their main national team, recording 43 points in the process.