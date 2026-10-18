Former Sharks Forward Leaves Coaching Job

After less than two seasons in charge of SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, "The Professor" Igor Larionov has departed the organization. Larionov played for the San Jose Sharks in the team's infancy, as he spent just over two seasons in the Bay Area beginning in 1993 but he's more known for his time with the Detroit Red Wings.
According to SKA, Larionov's departure was a mutual decision between the organization and their now former head coach. St. Petersburg had lost five straight games prior to Larionov's departure and currently sits third in the KHL's Bobrov Division behind Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod and HC Spartak Moscow.
Among Larionov's players at SKA were his son, Igor Larionov, and a few former Sharks including Nikolai Goldobin and Nikolai Knyzhov.
At 65 years of age, Larionov's future in coaching is somewhat up in the air. He had some success with Torpedo in his prior stop, but struggled during his short stint in St. Petersburg.