Former Sharks Forward Linked to Move to Dynamo Moskva

Earlier this week, former San Jose Sharks defenseman Calen Addison was linked to a move to Dynamo Moskva, and now the team in Russia's capital city is looking at another former Shark.
Former Sharks forward Maxim Letunov has been tied to Dynamo, according to Russian news outlet Sport-Express. Letunov has been with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod for the last four seasons. In his most recent campaign, he scored 12 goals and had 28 total points in 60 games.
Letunov's time in the Bay Area was short, spending a total of three seasons in San Jose, although he only played three games with the Sharks, which continue to be the only NHL games of his career. He spent the majority of his time stateside with the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.
The Russian forward played 139 games for the Barracuda, scoring 36 goals and tallying 83 points for the Sharks' farm team.
After leaving the Sharks organization following the 2021-22 season, Letunov spent one more season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves and later the Hartford Wolf pack before returning to Russia for the 2022-23 season.