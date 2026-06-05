Former Sharks Forward Manny Malhotra Named Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks

Malhotra was originally an assistant coach for the Canucks from 2017 until 2020 when he became an assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He rejoined the Canucks organization for the 2024-25 season as the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbottsford Canucks. After two seasons at that post, he earned a promotion to the NHL when the Canucks opted to move on from Adam Foote after a single season.