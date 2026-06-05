Former Sharks Forward Manny Malhotra Named Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks
On Thursday morning, the Vancouver Canucks officially introduced former San Jose Sharks forward Manny Malhotra as their 23rd head coach in franchise history after he was hired earlier this week.
Malhotra was originally an assistant coach for the Canucks from 2017 until 2020 when he became an assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He rejoined the Canucks organization for the 2024-25 season as the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbottsford Canucks. After two seasons at that post, he earned a promotion to the NHL when the Canucks opted to move on from Adam Foote after a single season.
Malhotra being named head coach was the second major promotion within the Canucks organization this offseason, as the Abbottsford Canucks' general manager last season, Ryan Johnson, was promoted to the general manager role for the NHL club after Patrik Allvin departed the organization.
As a player. Malhotra spent one season with the San Jose Sharks during the 2009-10 campaign. In 71 games in teal, he scored 14 goals and totaled 33 points.