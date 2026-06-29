Former Sharks Forward Ray Whitney Joins Los Angeles Kings Coaching Staff

Ray Whitney, a key piece of the San Jose Sharks' lineup during their formative years, has joined the Los Angeles Kings as an assistant coach under Peter Laviolette.
Whitney, who the Sharks selected 23rd overall in the 1991 NHL Draft, spent parts of six seasons in the Bay Area. He played 200 games for the team in teal, scoring 48 goals and 121 points during that time.
After leaving San Jose, he had stints with the Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and captained the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Since retiring at the end of the 2013-14 season as a member of the Stars, Whitney spent three seasons as a scout in the Hurricanes organization, coached his son, Hudson Whitney's Phoenix Jr. Coyotes AAA teams, and served as an assistant general manager for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup.
Now, Whitney's focus turns to coaching at the professional level for the very first time. As a former NHLer who played in 1,330 career games and registered over 1,000 career points, Whitney should immediately command respect from his locker room despite his lack of coaching experience in the professional ranks.