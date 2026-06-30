Former Sharks Forward Re-Signs in Philadelphia

Former San Jose Sharks forward Carl Grundstrom will be staying with the Philadelphia Flyers organization for the 2026-27 season.
On Tuesday morning, insider Darren Dreger reported that Grundstrom had signed a one-year contract extension with the Flyers worth $1 million, just a single day before Grundstrom hit the open market.
Grundstrom, who spent just one season with the Sharks before being traded to the Flyers, spent the majority of the 2025-26 season in the NHL, but also had some stints in the American Hockey League as well.
The 28-year-old winger appeared in 47 games for the Flyers last season, scoring nine goals and tallying a total of 13 points. At the AHL level, he scored six goals and 15 points in 19 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
With the Flyers looking to establish themselves as a perennial playoff team in a very difficult Metropolitan Division, Grundstrom will be able to provide valuable depth as the season goes on.