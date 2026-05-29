Former Sharks Forward Shines for Latvia at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Team Latvia has officially been eliminated from the 2026 IIHF World Championship, but former San Jose Sharks forward Rudolfs Balcers was dominant in his first outing as their captain.
At the time of Latvia's elimination at the hands of Team Norway, Balcers led the tournament in goal scoring with seven goals in eight games. His impact was even more profound early on in the tournament. He started things off with a two goal performance against Switzerland, a 4-2 loss for Latvia. From there, Balcers scored a goal in each of Latvia's next three games against Germany, Austria, and Finland.
The United States kept Balcers from putting the puck in the back of the net, but the 29-year-old winger was still able to find his way on the scoresheet by tallying an assist on Deniss Smirnovs go-ahead goal in the second period, as Latvia picked up a 4-2 victory over the Americans.
Balcers then got himself back in the goal column during his next two outings against Hungary and Great Britain. The only team that was able to keep him entirely off of the scoresheet during the tournament was Norway in Latvia's quarterfinal game.
While the team didn't overcome the odds like they would've hoped, Balcers had a tremendous showing for Latvia on an individual level. He should certainly have a very high level of confidence when he returns to the ZSC Lions in the Swiss National League for the 2026-27 season.