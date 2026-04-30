Former Sharks Forward Signs Contract Extension in Russia

Former San Jose Sharks forward Klim Kostin will be sticking with CSKA Moscow for the foreseeable future.
On Wednesday, CSKA Moscow announced that Kostin had signed a contract extension that will keep him in the Russian capital through the 2028-29 season.
Kostin spent parts of two seasons with the Sharks, moving to the Bay Area in the middle of the 2023-24 season and staying through the 2024-25 season. He only suited up for the Sharks 54 times in that time span, scoring six goals and 17 points while picking up 42 penalty minutes and going -16.
After leaving the Sharks organization, and the NHL as a whole, following the 2024-25 season, Klim Kostin signed with Avangard Omsk in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League, returning to the team he played for during the 2020-21 season.
Kostin, who has never been a player known for his high point totals, didn't last long in Omsk though. He recorded two points in 21 games, while being a -7, before being traded to CSKA Moscow ahead of the KHL's trade deadline in January.
When he was traded to CSKA, Kostin joined a few former Sharks on the roster. Defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk and forward Nikolai Kovalenko are also currently playing for CSKA.
In Moscow, Kostin's productivity took a step up as he scored two goals and three points in 10 regular season games while being even on plus/minus. He failed to record a point in the playoffs though, and CSKA were eliminated from the Gagarin Cup Playoffs by his former team, Avangard Omsk.
Considering Kostin's contract will expire after he turns 30 years old, this contract extension likely means we're not going to see him back in the NHL, at least not any time soon.