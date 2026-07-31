Former Sharks Forward Signs in New Jersey

Former San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda forward Colin White is officially departing the Bay Area, as he has signed a one-year contract with the New Jersey Devils for the 2026-27 season.
White, 29, joined the Sharks organization ahead of the 2024-25 season and quickly became a key player for the Barracuda. He also appeared in three NHL games for the Sharks during his first season under contract with the organization.
Last season, White's offensive production took a major jump for the Barracuda as he scored 21 goals and 48 points in 46 games. He also scored a single goal in the playoffs.
While White signed an NHL contract, he's expected to report to the Devils' American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets, but of course, things can certainly change once training camp comes around.
White's new contract is worth $900k at the NHL level and $400k at the AHL level.