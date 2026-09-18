Former Sharks Forward Signs in Sweden

After a couple months of uncertainty, former San Jose Sharks forward Pavol Regenda has signed with HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League.
Regenda, 26, spent parts of the last two seasons in the Sharks organization after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in January of 2025. He quickly became a fan favorite and scored a respectable nine goals in 24 games at the NHL level for the Sharks. The majority of his time was spent with their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, though. In 64 games with the Cuda, he scored 13 goals and totaled 37 points.
"In Pavol we get a powerful forward who is a recognized skilled scorer," Johan Hult, the general manager of HV71 stated in a press release. "He comes here with a lot of experience both from playing in North America and from Olympic and World Cup tournaments with Slovakia. He will add edge to our forward side and I am happy that he chooses HV71 as his next club."
"It will be very fun to come to HV71 with the hockey culture I have heard exists in the city," Regenda said in the same release. "I will contribute with hard work, being a reliable player and hopefully score some goals."