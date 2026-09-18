Former Sharks Forward Signs in Sweden

Regenda, 26, spent parts of the last two seasons in the Sharks organization after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in January of 2025. He quickly became a fan favorite and scored a respectable nine goals in 24 games at the NHL level for the Sharks. The majority of his time was spent with their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, though. In 64 games with the Cuda, he scored 13 goals and totaled 37 points.