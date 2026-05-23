Former Sharks Forward Signs With Rögle BK in Sweden

Kellman played in 38 games for the Sharks during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. He scored four goals and nine points in his NHL career. During his time in the Sharks organization, Kellman spent the majority of his time with their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. He played 54 games for the Barracuda spread across three seasons. He scored 13 goals and had a total of 41 points during his time in the AHL.