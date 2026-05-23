Former Sharks Forward Signs With Rögle BK in Sweden

Former San Jose Sharks forward Joel Kellman has signed with a new club in the Swedish Hockey League.
After three seasons with Färjestad BK, Kellman signed a contract with Rögle BK for the 2026-27 season. His new deal is for two seasons, with an option for a third year.
Hampus Sjöström, general manager of Rögle, said the following in a press release: "Joel is a center with a wide range of uses. He is a good playmaker, who is able to play with high frequency all over the [rink]. In addition, we are getting a good person who will fit well in the locker room and contribute to a higher level of competition in training and matches."
Kellman played in 38 games for the Sharks during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. He scored four goals and nine points in his NHL career. During his time in the Sharks organization, Kellman spent the majority of his time with their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. He played 54 games for the Barracuda spread across three seasons. He scored 13 goals and had a total of 41 points during his time in the AHL.
He returned to Sweden in the middle of the 2021-22 season, joining the Växjö Lakers. Last season with Färjestad, Kellman scored 10 goals and totaled 16 points in 45 games.