Former Sharks Forward Traded To New Team

This former Sharks forward is heading back to the Western Conference.
Former San Jose Sharks forward Thomas Bordeleau has a new home.
The St. Louis Blues have acquired Bordeleau and a 2026 fourth-round pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for veteran forward Nick Bjugstad.
The Sharks traded Bordeleau to the Devils during this past off-season in exchange for forward Shane Bowers. Now, he is heading to the Blues organization with this latest move.
Bordeleau spent the entirety of his tenure with the Devils organization down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Utica Comets. In 35 games with Utica this season before being traded to the Blues, the 24-year-old forward recorded two goals, six assists, and eight points.
Bordeleau was selected by the Sharks with the 38th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 44 games over four seasons with the Sharks, he recorded six goals, 12 assists, and 18 points.