Former Sharks Goaltender Heading Overseas, Rights Traded

Former San Jose Sharks goaltender Magnus Chrona is heading back to his native Sweden, but that didn't prevent him from being involved in a trade on Tuesday.
Last month, Chrona signed with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey League on a contract that runs through the 2027-28 season. Then, on Tuesday, his NHL rights were traded from the Nashville Predators to the Colorado Avalanche along with two third round draft picks with Ross Colton and Isak Posch heading the other way.
Chrona, 25, was traded to Nashville as a part of the trade that brought Yaroslav Askarov to the Bay Area during the summer of 2024. After the trade, he spent the entirety of his time in the Predators organization with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.
The former University of Denver goaltender only appeared in nine NHL games during his time as a Shark, registering a 4.71 goals against average and an .859 save percentage.
Since Chrona moved to North America to play at the University of Denver ahead of the 2019-20 season, he has yet to make his debut in the SHL.