Former Sharks Goaltender Named Winner of Jennings Trophy

Earlier this week, the NHL named the winners of the William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie(s) who have "having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it" throughout the regular season.
This year, a former member of the San Jose Sharks was among the winners. The Colorado Avalanche goaltending tandem, consisting of Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood, won the award this year, allowing just 197 goals in 82 games. The second place team was the Dallas Stars with 222 goals allowed.
Blackwood spent parts of two seasons with the Sharks. The team in teal acquired him during the summer of 2023 for a sixth-round draft pick (Cole Brown). He had some tremendous performances for the Sharks, making 51 saves on two occasions, including in his SAP Center debut.
In 63 games as a Shark, Blackwood had a .902 save percentage and a goals against average of 3.31 during two of the team's worst seasons in recent memory.
This season with the Avalanche, Blackwood appeared in 39 games, finishing the season with a goals against average of 2.51 and a .904 save percentage.