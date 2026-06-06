Former Sharks Goaltender Signs Extension With St. Louis Blues

Former San Jose Sharks goaltender Georgii Romanov has earned himself another NHL contract, as he signed a two-year contract extension with the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
Romanov was originally signed by the Sharks as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023. He spent two seasons with the Sharks organization, although the majority of his time was with their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.
Across two seasons, Romanov took the crease for 50 games with the Barracuda. During that time, he had a record of 20-15-13 while he also recorded a .904 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average.
Romanov was much less effective at the NHL level as in 10 games for the Sharks, he had a save percentage of .888 and a 3.53 goals against average while going 0-6-0.
Romanov departed the Sharks organization following the 2024-25 season after the team opted not to extend him a qualifying offer to retain his signing rights. As a result, he signed a one-year contract with the Blues that summer.
During the 2025-26 season, Romanov spent his entire campaign with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The 26-year-old netminder played 28 regular season games for the Thunderbirds, recording a 9-12-4 record, a 3.29 goals against average, and a .896 save percentage. He turned his game up a notch in the playoffs though, going 7-4-0 with a 1.84 goals against average and a .939 save percentage.