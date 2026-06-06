Former Sharks Goaltender Signs Extension With St. Louis Blues

During the 2025-26 season, Romanov spent his entire campaign with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The 26-year-old netminder played 28 regular season games for the Thunderbirds, recording a 9-12-4 record, a 3.29 goals against average, and a .896 save percentage. He turned his game up a notch in the playoffs though, going 7-4-0 with a 1.84 goals against average and a .939 save percentage.