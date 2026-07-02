Former Sharks On the Move During the First Day of Free Agency

While those were the only two NHL-caliber Sharks to find a new home on the first day of free agency, there were a number of San Jose Barracuda also on the move. Egor Afanasyev returned to North America last season with the hopes of carving out an NHL role for himself, instead he spent the entirety of the season in the American Hockey League with the Barracuda. Now, he's heading back to his native Russia, as he's signed with Avangard Omsk for the 2026-27 season.