Former Sharks On the Move During the First Day of Free Agency

A number of former San Jose Sharks were on the move on Wednesday, with some others still remaining on the free agent list. Some players were departing the Sharks for the first time this summer, while some had stints with the team in teal in years past.
Leaving San Jose
There were five players whose contracts with the San Jose Sharks ended on July 1 that have already found a new home for the 2026-27 season and beyond.
The longest-tenured Shark to move on was Mario Ferraro, who had spent his entire career up to this point in the Bay Area. Now, he'll be heading north of the border. The 27-year-old defenseman signed a three-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets with an average annual value of $4 million, well below what many expected him to get on the open market.
Another departing blue liner, Vincent Desharnais, was a player that the Sharks were looking into potentially keeping, but instead he's heading to the nation's capital. The 30-year-old defenseman received a four-year contract from the Washington Capitals, with an average annual value of $4.2 million, slightly higher than Ferraro's figure.
While those were the only two NHL-caliber Sharks to find a new home on the first day of free agency, there were a number of San Jose Barracuda also on the move. Egor Afanasyev returned to North America last season with the hopes of carving out an NHL role for himself, instead he spent the entirety of the season in the American Hockey League with the Barracuda. Now, he's heading back to his native Russia, as he's signed with Avangard Omsk for the 2026-27 season.
A pair of Barracuda players opted to remain in California, as Jett Woo and Laurent Brossoit both signed with the Anaheim Ducks and are expected to report to their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.
Sharks of Yesteryear on the Move
Former San Jose Sharks netminder Vitek Vanecek found himself a new home after a less than stellar season with the Utah Mammoth. The 30-year-old joined the New York Islanders on a one-year deal worth $1 million.
Former Sharks forward Lane Pederson is returning to California, as he signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings worth $1.75 million that carries a cap hit of $875k.
The Sharks' 60th overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, Dylan Gambrell, has also earned himself another NHL contract, as he signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Wild worth $850k.
Former Sharks forward Jack Studnicka earned himself a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers with the same financial terms as the aforementioned Pederson.
The previously mentioned Ferraro won't be the only former Shark heading to Winnipeg, as he'll be joined by Noah Gregor who signed a one-year contract with the Jets worth $850k.
Enforcer Jeffrey Viel earned himself the most term of any former Shark, signing a five-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning worth $12.5 million.
Kaapo Kahkonen will be staying in Montreal after a short stint as an unrestricted free agent. He signed a one-year contract worth $1 million to serve as a depth goaltender option.
While Mike Grier was busy doing business of his own, a number of former Sharks were finding themselves a new home and there will certainly be more to come in the coming days.