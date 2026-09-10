Former Sharks Prospect Signs in Russia, Immediately Loaned

Earlier this week, the Kontinental Hockey League announced that former San Jose Sharks prospect Artem Guryev has signed a contract with CSKA Moscow, ending his time in North America. In a subsequent move, the 23-year-old defenseman was moved on loan to HK Sochi for the 2026-27 season.
Guryev was the Sharks' fifth round selection, 135th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. After a couple of more seasons with the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League, the Russian defender turned professional for the 2023-24 campaign.
In his first professional season, Guryev split time between the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda and the ECHL's Wichita Thunder. After spending the entirety of the 2024-25 season with Wichita, Guryev was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers along with Carl Grundstrom in exchange for Ryan Ellis's contract and a conditional draft pick ahead of the 2025-26 season.
In 31 games with the Barracuda, Guryev had just four points (two goals and two assists) from the blue line. Meanwhile in 56 games with the Thunder, he scored two goals and five assists while finishing as a -10.