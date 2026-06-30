Former Sharks Prospect Thomas Bordeleau Not Issued Qualifying Offer by Blues

After requesting a trade from the San Jose Sharks in hopes of a fresh start, former Sharks prospect Thomas Bordeleau will seemingly be going to his fourth team in less than 12 months when free agency starts on July 1.
Bordeleau was traded to the New Jersey Devils on July 1, 2025 in exchange for Shane Bowers, who spent the entire season with the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. The Houston, Texas native was unable to crack the Devils' roster and was reassigned to their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, to start the season.
Bordeleau was then traded once again on February 4, 2026, as the Devils used him to acquire Nick Bjugstad from the St. Louis Blues. Again, Bordeleau was reassigned to the AHL without playing a single game in the NHL and finished his season with the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Blues had the opportunity to retain Bordeleau's rights this summer, as he was a pending restricted free agent, but instead they opted to not tender him a qualifying offer. As a result, he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.