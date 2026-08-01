Former Sharks Remain on the Market Nearly a Month After the Start of Free Agency

As July winds down to its final hours, a number of former San Jose Sharks remain on the free agent market.
A number of 2025-26 Sharks are still looking for a new home, as John Klingberg, Philipp Kurashev, Pavol Regenda, Jeff Skinner, and Nick Leddy have all yet to find contracts for the 2026-27 season.
There are still a few former Sharks who have most recently been on another team available as well. Evander Kane, Luke Kunin, and Gustav Nyquist are among the Sharks alumni without a new NHL deal.
James Reimer is also still on the free agent board, however last season, he signed in the middle of the winter rather than in the offseason, so it would be likely that he may take a similar approach this time around.
While the Sharks have added a number of players to their organization, quite a few of their alumni remain without a home for the upcoming season with a month of free agency behind us.